2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$37,200
-
Invoice
$34,596
Fuel
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
4-Wheel Drive,
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
Transmission Overdrive Switch,
6-Speed A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Front Reading Lamps,
Navigation from Telematics,
Telematics,
Automatic Headlights,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Outlet,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Security System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
158.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
77.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
36
-
Spare Tire Size
LT245/75R17E,
LT265/70R17E,
LT265/70R18E