2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD Ext Cab 158.2" LT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,200
  • Invoice
    $34,596

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    158.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    36
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R17E, LT265/70R17E, LT265/70R18E