2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,910
  • Invoice
    $24,614

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4180 lbs, 3964 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.9, 18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle