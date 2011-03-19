Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,910
Invoice$24,614
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechTelematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.5 in
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4180 lbs, 3964 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.9, 18.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle