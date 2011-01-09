2011 BMW X6

2011 BMW X6 AWD 4dr 35i
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $57,000
  • Invoice
    $52,440

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4894 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle