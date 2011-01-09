Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$57,000
Invoice$52,440
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesHeadlights-Auto-Leveling, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.5 in
Length,Overall (in)192.1 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4894 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle