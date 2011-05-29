2011 Audi A3

2011 Audi A3 4dr HB Man FrontTrak
  • MSRP
    $27,270
  • Invoice
    $25,361

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3219 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wgn