Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,270
Invoice$25,361
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.5 in
Length,Overall (in)168.9 in
Height,Overall (in)56.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3219 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wgn