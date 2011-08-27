Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,150
Invoice$32,715
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.4 in
Length,Overall (in)185.6 in
Height,Overall (in)56.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3680 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationCompact