2011 Acura TSX

2011 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn V6 Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,150
  • Invoice
    $32,715

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3680 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Compact