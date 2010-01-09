Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$50,950
Invoice$47,893
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat-Massage, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.6 in
Length,Overall (in)191.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4142 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize