Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$39,200
-
Invoice$36,848
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3761 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize