Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,200
-
Invoice$24,628
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3273 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
EPA ClassificationCompact