2010 Volvo S40

2010 Volvo S40 4dr Sdn Man FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,200
  • Invoice
    $24,628

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3273 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Compact