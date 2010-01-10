Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,355
Invoice$27,383
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.5 in
Length,Overall (in)174.3 in
Height,Overall (in)66.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3433 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.8
Spare Tire Size145/80R18
EPA Classification4WD sport Utility Vehicle