Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,775
Invoice$22,791
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in, 181.9 in
Height,Overall (in)69.1 in, 68.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3569 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeP235/55R18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle