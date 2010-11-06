2010 Toyota Highlander

2010 Toyota Highlander FWD 4dr V6 Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,220
  • Invoice
    $29,897

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4112 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/55R19
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle