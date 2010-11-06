Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,220
Invoice$29,897
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)188.4 in
Height,Overall (in)69.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4112 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeP245/55R19
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle