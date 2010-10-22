Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,945
Invoice$25,246
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.0 in
Length,Overall (in)197.2 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3490 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP215/60R16
EPA ClassificationLarge