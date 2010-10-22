2010 Toyota Avalon

2010 Toyota Avalon 4dr Sdn XL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,945
  • Invoice
    $25,246

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3490 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/60R16
  • EPA Classification
    Large