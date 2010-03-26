Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,599
-
Invoice$24,575
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3241 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
-
Spare Tire SizeT145/90D16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact