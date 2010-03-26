2010 Suzuki Kizashi

2010 Suzuki Kizashi 4dr Sdn CVT FWD SLS
  • MSRP
    $25,599
  • Invoice
    $24,575

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3241 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/90D16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact