Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,900
Invoice$29,664
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour wheel drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)125.9 in
Length,Overall (in)206.6 in
Height,Overall (in)70.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4491 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-size
EPA Classification4WD Small Pickup Truck