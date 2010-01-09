Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,785
Invoice$23,178
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)186.4 in
Height,Overall (in)59.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3384 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationCompact