2010 Subaru Legacy

2010 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto Prem All-Wthr/HK Aud/Pwr Moon
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,785
  • Invoice
    $23,178

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3384 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Compact