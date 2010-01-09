Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,795
Invoice$21,501
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103 in
Length,Overall (in)179.5 in
Height,Overall (in)66.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3300 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeT135/90D16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility