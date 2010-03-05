2010 Smart fortwo

2010 Smart fortwo 2dr Cpe Passion
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $13,990
  • Invoice
    $13,011

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    36 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Manual Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    73.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    106.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    1808 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    8.7
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact