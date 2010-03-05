Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$13,990
Invoice$13,011
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG36 MPG
Basics
Engine3 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringManual Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)73.5 in
Length,Overall (in)106.1 in
Height,Overall (in)60.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)1808 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)8.7
-
EPA ClassificationMinicompact