Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,420
-
Invoice$18,449
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
-
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2987 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D17
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact