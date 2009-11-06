Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRPUnavailable
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3652 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle