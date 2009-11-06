2010 Saturn Outlook

2010 Saturn Outlook FWD 4dr XV
  • MSRP
    $30,185
  • Invoice
    $28,978

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4638 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle