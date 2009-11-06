Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,185
Invoice$28,978
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechAutomatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.9 in
Length,Overall (in)200.7 in
Height,Overall (in)69.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4638 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle