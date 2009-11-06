Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRPUnavailable
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3426 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact