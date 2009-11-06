2010 Saturn Aura

2010 Saturn Aura 4dr Sdn I4 XE

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    Unavailable

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3426 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact