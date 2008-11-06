Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$61,500
Invoice$55,170
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear-Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.1 in
Length,Overall (in)172.3 in
Height,Overall (in)51.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3031 lbs, 2976 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seater