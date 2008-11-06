2010 Porsche Cayman

2010 Porsche Cayman 2dr Cpe S
  • MSRP
    $61,500
  • Invoice
    $55,170

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3031 lbs, 2976 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seater