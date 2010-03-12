Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,900
-
Invoice$19,078
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3180 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/906
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize