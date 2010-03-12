2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5
  • MSRP
    $19,900
  • Invoice
    $19,078

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3180 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/906
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize