Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,990
Invoice$36,748
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Equalizer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)177.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3594 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeT145/70R18
EPA ClassificationCompact