2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor

2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor FWD 4dr LS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,999
  • Invoice
    $26,389

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3969 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility