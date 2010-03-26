Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,999
-
Invoice$26,389
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3969 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility