2010 Mercury Milan

2010 Mercury Milan 4dr Sdn Premier AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,480
  • Invoice
    $26,182

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3462 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/80D16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size