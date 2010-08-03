Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,480
Invoice$26,182
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)189.8 in
Height,Overall (in)56.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3462 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.5
Spare Tire SizeT145/80D16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size