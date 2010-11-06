Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,990
-
Invoice$38,121
Fuel
-
FuelDiesel Fuel
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleVans
-
Doors2
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)170.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)107.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4