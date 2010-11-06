2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans 2500 170"
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,990
  • Invoice
    $38,121

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    170.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    107.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4