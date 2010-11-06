2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class 2dr Roadster SLK350
  • MSRP
    $51,900
  • Invoice
    $48,267

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Rollover Protection Bars, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    161.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    51.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3318 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater