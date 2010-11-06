2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
Pricing
-
MSRP
$51,900
-
Invoice
$48,267
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
20 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Changer,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Power Outlet,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Front Reading Lamps,
Telematics
Safety
-
Safety Features
Rollover Protection Bars,
Emergency Trunk Release,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Brake Assist,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
95.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
161.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
51.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3318 lbs
Other Details