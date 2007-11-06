2010 Lamborghini Murcielago

2010 Lamborghini Murcielago 2dr LP640-4 Roadster

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $382,400

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    10 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    44.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3726 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seater