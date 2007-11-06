2010 Lamborghini Murcielago
Pricing
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
10 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
12 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Premium Sound System,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
HID headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Remote Trunk Release,
Engine Immobilizer,
Power Outlet,
Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
181.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
44.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3726 lbs
Other Details