2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man SX
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,495
  • Invoice
    $16,660

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2853 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.7
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize