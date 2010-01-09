Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$17,495
-
Invoice$16,660
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2853 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.7
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize