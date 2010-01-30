2010 GMC Canyon

2010 GMC Canyon 2WD Crew Cab 126.0" SLE1
  • MSRP
    $23,875
  • Invoice
    $22,681

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Telematics, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    126.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/70R16, P235/75R16, Compact