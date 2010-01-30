Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,875
Invoice$22,681
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Telematics, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)126.0 in
Height,Overall (in)65.2 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeP215/70R16, P235/75R16, Compact