2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger 2WD 2dr SuperCab 126" Sport
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,155
  • Invoice
    $20,566

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.3 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R15, P235/70R16