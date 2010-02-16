Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,155
Invoice$20,566
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)125.7 in
Height,Overall (in)66.3 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R15, P235/70R16