2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus 2dr Cpe SES
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,780
  • Invoice
    $17,489

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2638 lbs, 2667 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact