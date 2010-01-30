Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,780
Invoice$17,489
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.9 in
Length,Overall (in)175.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2638 lbs, 2667 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact