Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,600
Invoice$29,516
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.7 in
Height,Overall (in)71.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
Spare Tire SizeP255/50R20