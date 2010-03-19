Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,860
Invoice$27,738
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.1 in
Length,Overall (in)174.7 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3663 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicles