2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,270
  • Invoice
    $30,091

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.0 in, 67.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4288 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle