Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,270
Invoice$30,091
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
Length,Overall (in)185.7 in
Height,Overall (in)69.0 in, 67.0 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4288 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle