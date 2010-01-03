2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" 1HY
  • MSRP
    $41,490
  • Invoice
    $39,208

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    143.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74.0 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R18