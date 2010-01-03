2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Pricing
-
MSRP
$41,490
-
Invoice
$39,208
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body style
Trucks
-
Pickup Box
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Power Outlet,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Automatic Headlights,
Telematics
Safety
-
Safety Features
Tow Hooks,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
143.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
74.0 in
Other Details