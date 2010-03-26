Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,165
Invoice$37,956
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.6 in
Height,Overall (in)59.1 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon