2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon

2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon 5dr Wgn 3.0L AWD
  • MSRP
    $40,165
  • Invoice
    $37,956

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon