Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$61,000
Invoice$56,730
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)118.2 in
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
Height,Overall (in)68.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5423 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle