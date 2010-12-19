2010 Audi Q7

2010 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 4.2L Prestige
  • MSRP
    $61,000
  • Invoice
    $56,730

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Keyless Start, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5423 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle