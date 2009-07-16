Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,900
Invoice$30,926
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.8 in
Length,Overall (in)189.9 in
Height,Overall (in)60.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3527 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationMidsize