Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,460
Invoice$28,785
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG14 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechRear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)145.7 in
Height,Overall (in)76.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeP255/70R18