2009 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck

2009 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck Dbl 5.7L V8 6-Spd AT SR5
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,460
  • Invoice
    $28,785

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tow Hooks, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    145.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/70R18