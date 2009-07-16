Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,930
Invoice$29,734
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)189.2 in
Height,Overall (in)71.1 in, 70.9 in, 69.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4505 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.0
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R17, P265/70R16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle