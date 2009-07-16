2009 Toyota 4Runner

2009 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4dr V8 SR5
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,930
  • Invoice
    $29,734

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    71.1 in, 70.9 in, 69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4505 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R17, P265/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle