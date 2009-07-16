Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,680
Invoice$28,493
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.4 in
Length,Overall (in)197.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4195 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle