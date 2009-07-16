2009 Suzuki XL7

2009 Suzuki XL7 AWD 4dr Limited
  • MSRP
    $29,680
  • Invoice
    $28,493

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Engine Start, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4195 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle