2009 Porsche Cayenne

2009 Porsche Cayenne AWD 4dr GTS Man
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $70,900
  • Invoice
    $60,265

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    13 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5070 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.4
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle