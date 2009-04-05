Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$70,900
-
Invoice$60,265
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG13 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionAir Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5070 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle