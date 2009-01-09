Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,200
-
Invoice$30,061
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG14 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.3 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size