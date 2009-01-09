2009 Nissan Titan

2009 Nissan Titan 4WD Crew Cab SWB SE FFV
  • MSRP
    $33,200
  • Invoice
    $30,061

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.3 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size