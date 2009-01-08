2009 Nissan Pathfinder

2009 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr V6 SE Off Road
  • MSRP
    $35,410
  • Invoice
    $32,798

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4801 lbs

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/75R16
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility