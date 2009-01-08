Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,410
Invoice$32,798
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFront Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)192.3 in
Height,Overall (in)72.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4801 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeP265/75R16
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility