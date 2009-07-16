2009 Nissan Armada

2009 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr SE FFV
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,010
  • Invoice
    $36,425

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, 5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    123.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.0 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/70R18