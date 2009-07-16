Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,010
-
Invoice$36,425
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, 5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechLuggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)123.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)207.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)78.0 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/70R18