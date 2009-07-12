2009 Kia Optima

2009 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn I4 Man LX
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,495
  • Invoice
    $16,510

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3157 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize