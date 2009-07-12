Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,495
Invoice$16,510
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.1 in
Length,Overall (in)189.0 in
Height,Overall (in)58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3157 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize