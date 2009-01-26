Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,450
Invoice$28,090
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.5 in
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4399 lbs, 4422 lbs, 4261 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0, 21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeP245/65R17, Compact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle