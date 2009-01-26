2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee RWD 4dr Rocky Mountain
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,450
  • Invoice
    $28,090

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4399 lbs, 4422 lbs, 4261 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0, 21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/65R17, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle