Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$58,400
-
Invoice$53,893
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4575 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
Spare Tire SizeT175/90D18
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility