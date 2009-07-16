2009 Infiniti FX50

2009 Infiniti FX50 AWD 4dr
  • MSRP
    $58,400
  • Invoice
    $53,893

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4575 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T175/90D18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility